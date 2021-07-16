CALGARY -- Emergency crews were called to two separate calls in the Bow and Elbow Rivers Friday and officials say one of them involved a dead body.

The first call came in to CPS at about 1 p.m., when witnesses spotted a body in the Bow River south of Glenmore Trail.

Officials attended the scene and recovered the body from the shallow water.

There are no details on the gender or approximate age of the victim or how they died.

In the second incident, members of the Calgary Fire Department responded to a scene in the Bow River where bystanders reported a woman who was floating in the water.

Firefighters attended, found the woman and took her ashore.

They began to administer CPR shortly thereafter until EMS arrived.

She was then taken to Foothills Medical Centre in critical condition.

The investigation into both incidents is ongoing.