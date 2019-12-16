CALGARY -- The Calgary Police Service is investigating after a body was found Monday morning in an office building in the Beltline.

Officers responded to Sunrise Square in the 600 block of 11th Avenue Southwest shortly before 7 a.m. after someone located a dead person on the premises.

The age and gender of the deceased, as well as the nature of their death, have not been released. According to police, the death is not considered to be of a criminal nature.

Representatives from the Office of the Medical Examiner were deployed to the scene.