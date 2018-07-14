Calgary police say that a body has been found in the wreckage of a burned-out vehicle in Coral Springs.

Officials say they were called to the scene at about 1:48 p.m. for reports of a vehicle fire.

They found the vehicle in the 600 block of Coral Springs Boulevard N.E. and once the fire was out, they discovered the body of a man inside.

A subsequent investigation located a woman suffering from serious injuries inside a nearby home.

Staff Sergeant Colleen Bowers says that she was taken to hospital in serious but stable condition. She adds that the victims are known to one another but could not comment on the nature of their relationship.

There are few other details at this time, including whether or not the death is considered suspicious.

Bowers says that members of the Arson Unit, the CFD and CPS detectives along with the Medical Examiner have been called to the scene.

As for the home involved, she says that it is a multi-generational home and all the other residents are safe and accounted for.

Residents who live in the area say that it's 'terrifying' to know that something serious has happened so close to where they live.

"You think that's only on TV until you see it in person," one man who did not want to be identified said.

He adds that he knows little about the people involved in the incident. "I don't know they personally but people I've talked to have good opinions of them. Apparently they had two kids in the house and we used to see them playing. It's scary to think about what they must be going through."

He says that he believes six people live inside the home.

The investigation is ongoing.