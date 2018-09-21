A body was located in a burned out vehicle following a fiery crash along a street in the New Brighton area on Friday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the 6400 block of 130th Avenue S.E. at about 3:00 a.m. for reports of a single-vehicle collision.

It appears that the vehicle hit a barrier, crashed into the ditch and burst into flames.

Firefighters at the scene doused the flames and a body was located in the wreckage.

Police have blocked off 130 Avenue at McIvor Blvd S.E. to traffic.

There is no word yet on the gender or identity of the driver.

More to come…

Follow @CTVMarkVillani for live updates from the scene.