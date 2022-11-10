Body found in burning vehicle outside Calgary

A body was found inside a burning car east of Calgary Tuesday morning and an autopsy confirmed the death was a homicide.

Members of the Langdon Fire Department were called to a spot along Township Road 230 at around 5:30 a.m. for reports of a vehicle fire. Once the flames were doused, crews found a body inside.

RCMP officials have not released the identity, age or gender of the deceased, or how they died.

An autopsy was conducted Wednesday in Calgary and the RCMP major crimes unit is now leading the investigation.