Body found in Calgary park under investigation by Calgary homicide detectives

Calgary police investigate a suspicious death in the Deerfoot Athletic Park on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023. Calgary police investigate a suspicious death in the Deerfoot Athletic Park on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023.

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina