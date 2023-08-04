Body found in Calgary's Bow River near Zoo Bridge
A body was pulled from the Bow River on Friday near Calgary's Zoo Bridge off northeast Memorial Drive.
Police say they were called in by the fire department in the afternoon, following up on reports of a person dead in the water.
EMS also confirm an individual was found deceased.
Investigation is ongoing.
There are currently no details available about the identity, age or gender of the person.
Additional details will be added to this story as they become available...
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
9 Canadians among hundreds ill at Scout event as heatwave hits South Korea
Hundreds of attendees, including nine Canadians, at the 25th World Scout Jamboree in South Korea have fallen ill as the country experiences an extended heat wave.
Health Canada approves 1st RSV vaccine for adults age 60 and over
Health Canada has approved the first vaccine for respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) for adults age 60 and over.
'It happens so regularly': New study argues for lowering the age of breast cancer screening in Canada
Breast cancer screening for women age 50 and older in Canada is widely accepted but a new study shows there is a higher chance of survival for women who live in a community where the screening age is lowered to 40.
Thousands overwhelm New York's Union Square for streamer giveaway, tossing chairs and pounding cars
A crowd of thousands that packed Manhattan's Union Square for a popular livestreamer's hyped giveaway got out of hand Friday afternoon, with some in the crowd clambering on vehicles, hurling chairs and throwing punches, leaving police struggling to rein in the chaos.
Researchers call for storm-resistant measures in provincial building codes
As severe weather events such as tornadoes and derechos occur more often, researchers are calling for new provincial building code measures to better protect homes.
Kremlin critic Navalny convicted of extremism and sentenced to 19 years in prison
A Russian court convicted imprisoned opposition leader Alexei Navalny on charges of extremism and sentenced him to 19 years in prison on Friday. Navalny is already serving a nine-year term on a variety of charges that he says were politically motivated.
Mark Margolis, 'Breaking Bad' and 'Better Call Saul' actor, dead at 83
Mark Margolis, a veteran actor known for his performances on 'Breaking Bad' and 'Better Call Saul,' has died.
Nagorno-Karabakh: Canada says Armenians face 'deteriorating humanitarian situation'
The Canadian government is again blaming Azerbaijan for escalating tensions in its Nagorno-Karabakh region, saying it is concerned about the 'deteriorating humanitarian situation' for Armenians living in that region.
Movie weapons supervisor waives right to preliminary hearing in fatal shooting by Alec Baldwin
The woman who was overseeing the use of weapons on the movie set where Alec Baldwin fatally shot a cinematographer agreed Friday to forgo a preliminary hearing that would have provided court testimony from dozens of people, including eyewitnesses to the shooting.
Edmonton
-
Alberta's moratorium on renewable energy projects 'large mistake': national advocate
The Alberta government faced criticism Friday for its decision to pause renewable energy projects in the province for six months.
-
Body found in burning vehicle Friday morning, police seeking security footage
A body was found in a burning vehicle in northeast Edmonton in the early hours Friday.
-
Machete attacks in northeast Edmonton lead to attempted murder, aggravated assault charges for B.C. man
A B.C. man faces an attempted murder charge among others following a violent machete attack on multiple people overnight Monday in northeast Edmonton.
Vancouver
-
'She's part of Rebecca': Grieving B.C. family reunited with dog that ran away after fatal crash
The grieving family of a 22-year-old woman killed in a crash on the Coquihalla Highway this week has been reunited with the victim's dog, who ran away from the collision scene.
-
Man sold 'large amount' of drugs out of RV at B.C. music festival, police allege
Police are recommending charges against a 45-year-old Vancouver man accused of dealing a "large amount" of drugs at the Shambhala Music Festival last month.
-
'We scrounge for that money': Victoria family struggling to afford parking in low-income building
A family living in low-income housing in Victoria, B.C., says they're struggling to afford their $400 monthly parking fees, which amount to one-third of their rent.
Atlantic
-
Emergency alert delays in West Hants during the Nova Scotia floods
Nearly two hours passed between when firefighters in West Hants believed an emergency alert was needed and when it went out during flash flooding two weeks ago, and dozens of people didn’t receive it.
-
Housing shortage: Nova Scotia invests $1.3 million in provincewide home-sharing app
The provincial government announced today it will spend $1.3 million over two years to expand its partnership with an online home-sharing platform known as Happipad.
-
NB Power says bringing electricity via Atlantic Loop could be cost-prohibitive
New Brunswick's power utility has questioned the viability of the Atlantic Loop energy project because of the potential costs.
Vancouver Island
-
'We scrounge for that money': Victoria family struggling to afford parking in low-income building
A family living in low-income housing in Victoria, B.C., says they're struggling to afford their $400 monthly parking fees, which amount to one-third of their rent.
-
Wildfire impact on B.C. tourism varies by region – and by visibility of flames
British Columbia's record wildfire season has affected travel bookings in some areas, but other regions have seen continued tourism demand despite their proximity to active blazes.
-
Researcher warns against federal intervention in B.C. port dispute
A labour researcher says he hopes the federal government doesn't rush to intervene in British Columbia's port dispute, even if union members reject a tentative deal with employers today.
Toronto
-
Video shows stolen truck slamming into stopped traffic at Brampton intersection
New video has surfaced showing a multi-vehicle crash in Brampton that police say was caused by the driver of a stolen pickup truck.
-
Boy impaled by scooter in Scarborough taken to hospital
Toronto police say a boy was impaled after falling off his scooter in Scarborough’s Malvern area on Friday afternoon.
-
Violent car theft in Caledon caught on video as police seek suspect
Police have released a video showing a violent car theft in Caledon last May involving a suspect wanted for several similar incidents in Peel Region.
Montreal
-
All aboard: A round-up of the REM's eventful first week in service
Montreal's new light-rail train (REM) has had an eventful first week, marked by three service interruptions, a possible lightning strike, passengers mistakenly taken to the garage and the service's absence on the Google Maps platform.
-
Montreal General Hospital wants rape kit protocol changed after woman's ordeal
The Montreal General Hospital is calling for a revision of the city-wide protocol used to treat sexual assault victims following reports of a French-speaking woman's struggle to obtain a rape kit.
-
After serious collision in Italy, woman stuck on surgery wait list in Montreal
A family vacation in the Italian countryside quickly turned into a nightmare for Maggie Dunphy after she crashed her rented Vespa in the middle of the road and shattered several bones. The Montreal resident says her nightmare was made worse, however, by Quebec's health-care system after returning home to get proper treatment.
Ottawa
-
Mayor Sutcliffe meets with Alstom officials as O-Train shutdown continues into a third weekend
Mayor Mark Sutcliffe met with officials from Alstom on Friday, as work continued to reposition the restraining rails on the light-rail transit system with the goal to resume O-Train service on Aug. 14.
-
Cleanup underway after tornado hits Ottawa's south end
The cleanup is underway in Ottawa's south end after a tornado ripped through the area Thursday evening, damaging homes, properties and trees.
-
Chief William Commanda Bridge opens over the Ottawa River
The Chief William Commanda Bridge is now open for cyclists, runners and walkers, providing a new link connecting Ottawa and Gatineau.
Kitchener
-
Former Kitchener neurologist addresses specific sexual assault allegations during trial
A former Kitchener neurologist charged with sexually assaulting dozens of female patients is now reacting to each of the allegations from the stand at his trial.
-
'We’re kind of losing money': Businesses share frustrations about Hespeler Village road closures for weekly event
A seasonal street closure in Cambridge is causing concern for some business owners.
-
Crews put out fire at Waterloo home
Waterloo Fire says no one was home when flames broke at a townhouse on Harvard Road Friday afternoon.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon house fire sparked by 'careless disposal' of barbecue ashes
A summer barbecue ended in flames for a Saskatoon family.
-
Sask. woman struggles with warranty woes as SUV problems pile up
Julie Windsor says her 2015 Nissan Rogue has caused her nothing but problems ever since she bought it last October.
-
'We're nudists, not nuts': Sask. naturalist club celebrates 50 years
A naturalist club in Saskatchewan is celebrating 50 years of offering an 'oasis' for those interested in living a nudist lifestyle.
Northern Ontario
-
American man fined $45K for altering shoreline on Georgian Bay property
Making unauthorized changes to the shoreline of a waterfront property in northern Ontario has cost another man thousands of dollars in fines.
-
Sudbury woman wins human rights battle, province must rewrite rules for guide dog benefits
The Ontario Human Rights Tribunal has ruled in favour of a Sudbury woman who was denied guide dog benefit funding because her pup didn’t meet the province’s training criteria.
-
Long weekend brings drop in gas prices, but little change in northern Ont.
The start of the long weekend has brought an atypical decrease in gas prices in Ontario – but not in much of the north.
Winnipeg
-
Ukrainian woman in Manitoba claiming former employer has failed to pay her all owed wages
A Ukrainian woman living in Winnipeg is speaking out saying her former employer has failed to pay her and several other Ukrainian employees.
-
Officials reminding people to be safe on the roads this August long weekend
The August long weekend is upon us and in Manitoba, it's another chance for people to head up to the lake or cabin and enjoy what summer has to offer.
-
Local businesses reap benefits of world sporting event
Winnipeg is proving to the biggest winner of the World Police and Fire Games.
Regina
-
'We're nudists, not nuts': Sask. naturalist club celebrates 50 years
A naturalist club in Saskatchewan is celebrating 50 years of offering an 'oasis' for those interested in living a nudist lifestyle.
-
City of Regina set to deliver 67,000 green bins as compost program gets underway
The City of Regina is rolling out the green bins in anticipation of its new food and yard waste program.
-
'Never going to be another': Buffy Sainte-Marie steps away from live performances
An icon, a trailblazer, a hometown hero — there are a lot of ways to describe Buffy Sainte Marie.