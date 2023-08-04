Body found in Calgary's Bow River near Zoo Bridge

A body was pulled from the Bow River on Friday near Calgary's Zoo Bridge off northeast Memorial Drive. A body was pulled from the Bow River on Friday near Calgary's Zoo Bridge off northeast Memorial Drive.

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina