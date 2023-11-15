Body found in downtown Calgary parking lot

The Calgary Police Service's homicide unit is investigating after a man was found dead in a downtown parking lot on Tuesday.

Officers were called to Ninth Street and Eighth Avenue S.W. just after 10:30 p.m.

At this time, police are classifying the death as "undetermined."

An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday, at which time officials hope to determine the cause of death.

"Further details will be shared pending completion of the autopsy," police said in a statement to CTV News.

Anyone with information about the death is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers.