Emergency crews are attempting to retrieve a body from the Elbow River after Calgary Stampede security spotted the remains early Friday evening.

According to police, the body was spotted at approximately 6:20 p.m. in the middle of the river at a location approximately 200 metres upstream from the MacDonald Bridge.

Members of the Calgary FIre Department aquatic response team were deployed to the scene to secure the body.

The identity and gender of the deceased, as well as the nature of their death, have not been confirmed.

More details to follow