LETHBRIDGE -- The Lethbridge Police Service is investigating a suspected homicide after a man was found dead in a west side home Thursday night.

Officers were deployed to a home in the 200 block of University Drive West shortly after 10:30 p.m. following reports of a shooting.

On arrival, police located a lifeless 35-year-old man within the residence. A preliminary investigation into the incident indicates the death was a homicide and and those involved knew one another.

Police have cordoned off a second home on Henderson Lake Boulevard in connection with the investigation.

LPS officials have not released details regarding a suspect or whether an arrest has been made in connection with the death.

An autopsy is scheduled to take place in Calgary on Friday.