Officials with the Calgary Police Service have identified the woman found dead in Marlborough Park on Thursday morning as Shianne Kim Thom, a 21-year-old Calgary woman who had been missing since December 18, 2017.

Officers were called to an alleyway in the 1200 block of Maitland Drive N.E. on Thursday, January 4, 2018 after a body was found. On Friday, police confirmed the deceased was Thom.

Thom was last seen in the evening hours of December 18 outside her home in the northwest community of Silver Springs.

The nature of Thom’s death has not been released and an autopsy has been scheduled for Monday, January 8.