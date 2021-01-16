CALGARY -- Police are investigating after human remains were discovered on a rural road west of Chestermere, Alta.

RCMP says officers were notified about the body on Friday. They conducted an investigation of the immediate area to look for evidence.

The victim is believed to be a Caucasian female but her identity is not known. There are also no details about the nature of her death, including if it was the result of criminal activity.

The RCMP Major Crimes Unit is investigating at this time and no further information is being released.

An autopsy is scheduled to take place on Monday.

Anyone with information should contact the Chestermere RCMP or your local police. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the "P3 Tips" app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.