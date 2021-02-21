Advertisement
Body found near Bow River in south Calgary
Published Sunday, February 21, 2021 11:23AM MST Last Updated Sunday, February 21, 2021 11:45AM MST
Police are investigating after a body was found near the Bow River in south Calgary. (File)
CALGARY -- Police have blocked off a scene near Deerfoot Trail near the southern edge of the city after a body was found on Sunday.
Calgary police tell CTV News the body was found near the Bow River, close to the community of De Winton.
There are no details about the nature of the victim's death.
The Medical Examiner has been notified and the investigation is ongoing.