CALGARY
Calgary

    • Body found near vehicle in southwest Calgary

    Calgary police are investigating after a body was found near a vehicle in the southwest.

    Officials told CTV News that the Calgary Police Service's homicide unit was called to Ninth Street and Eighth Avenue S.W. at about 10:30 p.m.

    There is no information on a cause of death.

    This is a developing story and we will have more information when it is available…

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    The 'world's skinniest hotel' measures nine feet across

    A new hotel in Indonesia is trying to nab the title of being the 'world's skinniest.' But its creator says the project isn’t just about trying to set a world record – it’s about getting international attention for the small town he calls home.

    WATCH

    WATCH Why Canadians should expect 'big increases' to mortgage rates

    Amid a drop in inflation, there's speculation from some financial analysts that the Bank of Canada may start to lower the country's benchmark interest rate, however one economist is warning that even with the possibility of cuts, homeowners should expect 'big increases' to mortgage rates.

    Vatican confirms ban on Catholics becoming Freemasons

    The Vatican has confirmed a ban on Catholics becoming Freemasons, a centuries-old secretive society that the Catholic Church has long viewed with hostility and has an estimated global membership of up to six million.

    DEVELOPING

    DEVELOPING Live updates: Israeli tanks enter Gaza's Shifa Hospital compound

    Two and a half weeks after sending tanks and ground troops into northern Gaza, Israeli forces entered a hospital early Wednesday that they claim Hamas operates out of. Mohammed Zaqout, the director of hospitals in Gaza, said Israeli tanks were inside the medical compound and that soldiers had entered buildings.

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Atlantic

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News