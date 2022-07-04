Body found on QEII Highway near Airdrie
Body found on QEII Highway near Airdrie
RCMP investigators are seeking dash cam footage after a man was found dead on the QEII Highway near Airdrie early Monday morning.
The body of a 36-year-old Airdrie man was located in the southbound lanes of the highway near the Highway 566 overpass shortly before 3:30 a.m.
Officers suspect the man may have fallen from the overpass but are seeking dash cam footage of the area.
The identity of the deceased has not been released.
Anyone who may have witnessed a man near the Highway 566 overpass or has a recording of the QEII Highway or Highway 566 between the hours of 3 a.m. and 3:30 a.m. Monday is asked to contact the Airdrie RCMP detachment at 403-945-7200.
Anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | 6 dead, 24 wounded in shooting at Chicago-area July 4 parade
At least six people died and 24 were wounded in a shooting at a July Fourth parade in the Chicago suburb of Highland Park, and officers are searching for a suspect who likely fired on the festivities from a rooftop, police said Monday.
Former Sask. premier Brad Wall gave strategic advice to key convoy organizer
Former Saskatchewan premier Brad Wall was in contact with a key organizer of the Freedom Convoy anti-mandate protest, providing strategic advice before and after the Ottawa occupation began, according to court records obtained by CTV News.
Daughter of Toronto Blue Jays coach killed in 'terrible accident' while tubing in U.S.
The 17-year-old daughter of the Toronto Blue Jays' first base coach died in a 'terrible accident' while tubing in the U.S. this weekend.
U.S. man to be charged with kidnapping, rape after Edmonton teen found: Oregon police
A 41-year-old man will be charged with kidnapping and rape after an Edmonton girl who was missing for more than a week was found, Oregon City Police said.
'It's the real deal': Doctors warn about future wave fuelled by Omicron variants
COVID-19 cases are rising again in Canada, with the two fast-spreading Omicron sub-variants known as BA.4 and BA.5 to blame. CTVNews.ca has a guide to what you need to know about the new variants.
Canada signs $20B compensation agreement on First Nations child welfare
The federal government says it has signed a $20-billion final settlement agreement to compensate First Nations children and families harmed by chronic underfunding of child welfare.
Canadian airlines, airports top global list of delays over the weekend
Canadian airlines and airports claimed top spots in flight delays over the July long weekend, notching more than nearly any other around the world.
U.S. Capitol riot: More people turn up with evidence against Donald Trump
More witnesses are coming forward with new details on the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot following former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson's devastating testimony last week against former U.S. President Donald Trump, says a member of a U.S. House committee investigating the insurrection.
'He was a hero': Family says Ottawa man killed in fatal collision sacrificed himself
The family of an Ottawa man killed in a Canada Day crash in the west end says Tom Bergeron died exactly as he lived: selflessly thinking of others before himself.
Edmonton
-
U.S. man to be charged with kidnapping, rape after Edmonton teen found: Oregon police
A 41-year-old man will be charged with kidnapping and rape after an Edmonton girl who was missing for more than a week was found, Oregon City Police said.
-
Alberta expands its support for Ukrainians fleeing war and settling in the province
The Alberta government is expanding its support for Ukrainians coming to the province from the war-ravaged country.
-
Edmonton council to ask province to support new centre to fight downtown crime
Edmonton's city council has voted unanimously to ask the province to support the creation of a hub where social workers, firefighters and police officers could work together to reduce crime.
Vancouver
-
Fire truck stolen from scene in Surrey, B.C., driven to another city
Officials say someone stole a fire truck from a scene in Surrey, B.C., and drove it out of the city.
-
Man charged with attempted murder in Williams Lake, B.C. stampede shooting
One of the two people shot at a rodeo in B.C. Sunday was an innocent bystander, according to police.
-
'A month's worth of rain' could fall in a single week in B.C., forecaster says
After a small taste of summer weather, British Columbians are in for what one forecaster is calling a "relapse to spring."
Atlantic
-
CAT ferry keeping pace with pre-pandemic sales
The CAT ferry, which sails between Yarmouth, N.S., and Bar Harbour, Maine, has sold more than 20,000 tickets so far this year, that’s up from the 15,100 tickets sold as of June 7.
-
N.S. woman calls for private fireworks regulation after her dog dies 'scared and alone'
Canada Day weekend fireworks have sparked more calls to either regulate or ban backyard fireworks displays in Nova Scotia.
-
Inflation relief payments on the way for P.E.I. residents
Over 90,000 Prince Edward Island residents will see a top-up in their bank accounts to help alleviate the pressure of record inflation rates affecting the cost of living in the province.
Vancouver Island
-
Researchers sound alarm over health of 13 endangered southern resident orcas
Researchers in Washington state are sounding the alarm over the health of the southern resident killer whale population, saying at least 13 of the orcas appear to be in poor condition.
-
Comox Valley RCMP searching for missing boy, 13, who requires daily medication
Police on Vancouver Island are asking for the public's help in locating a missing youth who has been going without his daily medication for days.
-
Good Samaritan hands over 'significant amount' of cash to police in Langford, B.C.
RCMP are looking to reunite a "significant amount" of money with its rightful owner after an honest woman found a heap of cash while walking in Langford, B.C.
Toronto
-
Daughter of Toronto Blue Jays coach killed in 'terrible accident' while tubing in U.S.
The 17-year-old daughter of the Toronto Blue Jays' first base coach died in a 'terrible accident' while tubing in the U.S. this weekend.
-
Ontario has entered another wave of COVID-19, experts say
Ontario has entered a summer wave of COVID-19 as hospitalizations and cases slowly creep upwards, infectious experts say.
-
People seen surfing on Toronto subway train in 'incredibly ill-advised' stunt
An 'incredibly ill-advised stunt' is being investigated by the Toronto Transit Commission after video emerged of two masked men carrying Canadian flags while surfing on top of a train.
Montreal
-
Dozens of firefighters battling blaze started by explosion in Monteregie
More than dozen fire trucks from municipalities across Montreal's South Shore are battling a major fire at an industrial produce building in the Monteregie on Monday morning.
-
Cries over spilt milk after strike results in million of litres dumped
A labour dispute at a Quebec dairy plant has led to the dumping of 2 million litres of milk since Wednesday.
-
Trades, picks, signings? Habs GM confirms top three candidates
A few days ahead of the Montreal Canadiens first overall draft pick, general manager Kent Hughes says there are still three candidates in the running for the top spot.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa entering new wave of COVID-19: OPH
Ottawa Public Health says Ottawa is entering a new wave of COVID-19.
-
Canada Day protests in Ottawa lacked convoy's 'perfect storm of amplification,' expert says
The protests staged in Ottawa over the weekend that caused only minimal disruptions were a far cry from the 'Freedom Convoy' demonstrations that occupied downtown streets for three weeks earlier this year.
-
Elderly woman in critical condition after being hit by garbage truck
Ottawa paramedics say an elderly woman is in hospital following a collision Monday morning.
Kitchener
-
'I was legitimately terrified': Encampment resident recounts armed police response
What ended up being a false alarm saw Waterloo regional police respond to a weapons call at a Kitchener encampment with guns drawn on Saturday.
-
Driveway paved without permission needs to be ripped up, says Puslinch, Ont. homeowner
A Puslinch, Ont. woman says her driveway will need to be repaved less than month after she came home to find strangers working on it without her prior consent.
-
Justin Bieber's family member allegedly involved in fiery Stratford crash
A fiery crash shut down a Stratford street on Tuesday and witnesses tell CTV News one of Justin Bieber's family members was allegedly involved.
Saskatoon
-
7-year-old boy dead in Saskatoon following river incident
A seven-year-old boy is dead after an incident on the river over the weekend.
-
Former Sask. premier Brad Wall gave strategic advice to key convoy organizer
Former Saskatchewan premier Brad Wall was in contact with a key organizer of the Freedom Convoy anti-mandate protest, providing strategic advice before and after the Ottawa occupation began, according to court records obtained by CTV News.
-
Saskatoon COVID-19: Wastewater data shows a slight increase
While signs of COVID-19 in Saskatoon's wastewater remain low, researchers have detected a slight increase.
Northern Ontario
-
Contractor sues Timmins gold miner for $7.4M
Gowest Gold Ltd. in Timmins announced Monday it is being sued by North Bay-based Cementation Canada Inc. for $7.4 million.
-
Possible blue-green algal bloom at Moonlight Beach, Sudbury's health unit warns
Health officials in Sudbury are investigating a possible blue-green algal bloom at Moonlight Beach on Lake Ramsey in Sudbury.
-
Sudbury police search for suspect following early morning car chase
One young offender is in custody and police are searching for a second in Sudbury following a car theft July 2.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg man stole and crashed a car, bit officer during arrest: police
Winnipeg police have charged a man after investigators say he stole a car, crashed it and bit an officer while being arrested.
-
'I would have done the same thing:' Bowness OK with being Jets' second choice
Rick Bowness doesn't mind being the second choice. The new Winnipeg Jets head coach took part in his first press conference Monday, a little more than a week after first target Barry Trotz declined the team's offer because the veteran wanted to spend more time with his family.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 6 dead, 24 wounded in shooting at Chicago-area July 4 parade
At least six people died and 24 were wounded in a shooting at a July Fourth parade in the Chicago suburb of Highland Park, and officers are searching for a suspect who likely fired on the festivities from a rooftop, police said Monday.
Regina
-
Former Sask. premier Brad Wall gave strategic advice to key convoy organizer
Former Saskatchewan premier Brad Wall was in contact with a key organizer of the Freedom Convoy anti-mandate protest, providing strategic advice before and after the Ottawa occupation began, according to court records obtained by CTV News.
-
Second teenager charged in Rae Street homicide: Regina police
A 17-year-old boy is the second teenager to be charged in the city’s sixth homicide of 2022, the Regina Police Service (RPS) said in a news release.
-
SaskGaming revenue doubles in 2021-22 alongside reopening of casinos
SaskGaming reported a $19.1 million net income in 2021-22, aided by increased revenues from the reopening of provincially operated casinos.