AIRDRIE -- RCMP officials confirm a body was found outside Airdrie city limits Monday and the discovery is expected to bring the search for a local man to an end.

Kalix Langenau, 19, was reported missing to RCMP this weekend. His last known whereabouts were in northeast Calgary early Saturday morning.

RCMP believe the body that was found in a rural area southeast of Airdrie Monday is that of Langenau. An autopsy is expected to be conducted in the coming days. The nature of the death has not been released.

The RCMP Major Crimes unit is assisting with the ongoing investigation into the death.

Family members of Langenau have taken to social media to express their heartbreak following the loss of the 19-year-old man and a GoFundMe campaign — listed under funerals and memorials — has been created to support his family.