CALGARY -- Hours after being reported missing, searchers recovered the body of a 20-year-old man who drowned in Stafford Lake near Coaldale, Alta.

Emergency crews were called to the lake about 20 kilometres east of Lethbridge just before 5 p.m. Monday.

Members of the Coalhurst Fire Department, Coaldale RCMP and Lethbridge Fire Water Rescue Team responded and were able to use a drone to narrow their search.

The man's body was recovered just after 9 p.m. An autopsy will be performed in Calgary.

"Our thoughts are with the family, friends and community members during this sad and difficult time," said RCMP Staff Sgt. Glenn Henry. "I would like to thank the first responders for their quick professional response and the community members who assisted where they could."

The name of the deceased has not been released.

RCMP also recovered the body of a missing Lethbridge man from the Moyie River in southeastern B.C. on Monday.

Lewis White was last seen July 23 in Lethbridge and was travelling to B.C. but didn't reach his destination. His vehicle was found July 26 near the community of Yahk, B.C., about 370 kilometres west of Lethbridge.

Police say the B.C. Coroner's Service is now investigating and his death is not believed to be suspicious.