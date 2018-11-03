Authorities in Montana say that they have recovered the body of Cameron Collin, an Airdrie man who went missing in the area in early October.

Collin, 37, had been in the area to celebrate his brother's wedding and disappeared sometime on October 4.

His body was discovered in a creek south of Billings on Saturday morning.

According to local authorities, there is no sign of foul play in his death and an autopsy has been scheduled to take place on Monday.

(With files from the Canadian Press)