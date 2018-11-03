CTV News Calgary Latest Videos
Body of Airdrie man found in creek near Billings, Montana
The Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office says they have found the body of Cameron Collin on Saturday morning.
Published Saturday, November 3, 2018 4:58PM MDT
Authorities in Montana say that they have recovered the body of Cameron Collin, an Airdrie man who went missing in the area in early October.
Collin, 37, had been in the area to celebrate his brother's wedding and disappeared sometime on October 4.
His body was discovered in a creek south of Billings on Saturday morning.
According to local authorities, there is no sign of foul play in his death and an autopsy has been scheduled to take place on Monday.
(With files from the Canadian Press)