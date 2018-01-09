An avalanche in the Lizard Range of southeast British Columbia has claimed the life of a 36-year-old man from Alberta.

According to British Columbia RCMP, a group of backcountry skiers triggered the slide on Monday afternoon and the group reported the avalanche and the death of one of their members to Elk Valley RCMP and Fernie Search and Rescue at approximately 6:00 p.m.

Search and Rescue personnel located the surviving members of the ski group on Tuesday. The group was helped to safety and the body of the deceased was recovered.

The identity of the deceased has not been released but RCMP officials confirm the victim was a 36-year-old resident of Alberta.

The B.C. Coroner Service and RCMP continue to investigate the incident.