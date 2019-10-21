CALGARY -- The body of a boater missing since Oct. 5 has been recovered.

The boater, a 45-year-old Calgary man, was reported missing around 8:15 p.m. on Oct. 5. He was last seen by his wife leaving the Kinbrook Island Provincial Park boat launch, headed south towards Jackfish Bay in Lake Newell.

When the boater did not return that evening, the Brooks Fire Department was called in to assist with a search of the shore of Lake Newell, alongside the Brooks RCMP Detachment.

No one was located that night, but the following day, Oct. 6, the boat was discovered, broadside against an island in the lake, followed shortly thereafter by shoes, a jacket and vest, which were all confirmed to be the man’s clothes.

Saturday at 1 p.m., the body was discovered on the floor of Lake Newell, with the assistance of a remotely operated underwater vehicle.

The body was recovered and transported to the Calgary Medical Examiner’s office.

The investigation is ongoing.