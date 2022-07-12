Body of missing boater recovered near Canmore, 1 still unaccounted for
Body of missing boater recovered near Canmore, 1 still unaccounted for
Search and rescue crews have recovered one of two missing boaters who failed to make it back to shore after their vessel capsized in the Spray Lakes Reservoir near Canmore on Sunday.
Four people were in the boat when it capsized. One of them was able to get to shore safely, one drowned and two others were reported missing.
On Tuesday, RCMP confirmed one body had been recovered at around 3 p.m. the day before.
Canmore RCMP, Kananaskis Emergency Services, Alberta Conservation Officers and a cadaver dog are all continuing to search for the missing boater, who RCMP say is a male.
"Alberta RCMP sends their deepest condolences to all those affected by this tragedy," read a release.
The boat capsized at around 2 p.m. on Sunday and crews have since recovered the vessel.
Investigators have not said if the boaters were wearing life jackets, nor have they released their names.
Spray Lakes Reservoir, located in Spray Valley Provincial Park, is roughly 115 kilometres west of Calgary.
Calgary Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Stormy weather risk for Calgary Wednesday, heat warnings in place
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Industry committee convening special meeting on Friday to discuss Rogers outage
The House of Commons Industry and Technology committee will hold a special meeting on Friday to discuss undertaking a study on the Rogers outage.
CRTC demands answers from Rogers for network outage
Canada's telecoms regulator said on Tuesday it has ordered Rogers Communications to respond to questions about last week's network outage that impacted millions of Canadians.
What Canada's telcos need to consider when coming up with crisis plan
A former telecom executive says the federal order for Canada's big telecom companies to create a mutual assistance framework to mitigate network outages could backfire as networks become overwhelmed.
'Manifestation of weakness': Zelenskyy condemns Canada for return of Russia-Germany pipeline turbines
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is personally condemning Canada over its decision to allow a Canadian company to return turbines from a Russian pipeline that supplies natural gas to Germany.
OPINION | Tom Mulcair: Stephen Harper clearly has a preferred candidate in the Conservative race
Now that Patrick Brown is no longer a Conservative Party leadership candidate, it's a pretty safe bet that many if not most of his supporters will simply not vote and Jean Charest's hopes for second-place votes go down the tubes along with his 'path to victory,' former NDP leader Thomas Mulcair writes in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
Tag your bag: Travel experts share their thoughts on luggage trackers
With flight cancellations and delays leaving most Canadians worried about air travel, experts say using AirTags to track one's luggage could offer piece of mind for some when flying this summer.
NASA's new telescope shows star death, dancing galaxies
A sparkling landscape of baby stars. A foamy blue and orange view of a dying star. Five galaxies in a cosmic dance. The splendors of the universe glowed in a new batch of images released Tuesday from NASA's powerful new telescope.
Twitter sues to force Musk to complete his US$44B acquisition
Twitter said Tuesday it has sued Elon Musk to force him to complete the US$44 billion acquisition of the social media company.
Ontario's top doctor to announce expansion of COVID-19 booster shots Wednesday
Ontario's Chief Medical Officer of Health is set to make an announcement Wednesday regarding the expansion of eligibility for fourth doses of COVID-19 vaccines.
Edmonton
-
By the numbers: Hot summer day in Edmonton
Edmonton is above 25 C for just the fourth time this summer and we’ll probably get above 30 C late this afternoon.
-
Dog attack at downtown bus stop sends woman to hospital: EPS
A woman was taken to hospital last week after she was bitten by a dog while waiting at a bus stop.
-
Some Albertans will soon need a referral from doctor for PCR testing, province says
The Alberta government says it is changing how it tests people for COVID-19. Starting next week, Albertans who need a PCR test to inform their medical treatment must have a referral from a health-care professional.
Vancouver
-
Woman sexually assaulted, confined in her East Vancouver home: police
A woman was confined and sexually assaulted in her East Vancouver home on Saturday, according to police.
-
'Her voice will not be silenced by the bullets': Killer granted escorted temporary prison absences, denied day parole
A man convicted in the execution-style murder of his stepmother in Langley, B.C., has been denied day parole, but granted escorted temporary absences to attend a support program.
-
B.C. dentist suspended for sexual misconduct
A B.C. dentist who admitted to having "an inappropriate and unprofessional personal and sexual relationship" with a patient has been suspended for eight months.
Atlantic
-
Former neighbour stands by story RCMP did 'nothing' on N.S. killer's spousal abuse
A former neighbour of the man who carried out the 2020 Nova Scotia mass killing stood by her story on Tuesday that RCMP did "nothing" when she reported a violent domestic assault years before the rampage.
-
Killer's violent past explored by inquiry investigating Nova Scotia mass shooting
The Nova Scotia denture maker who killed 22 people in April 2020 was long known to be a violent man, especially among disadvantaged people who owed him money, newly released documents show.
-
Nova Scotia's doctor waitlist hits all-time high at 100,000 people
The number of Nova Scotians without a family doctor has hit an all-time high, with over 100,000 people on the waitlist this month.
Vancouver Island
-
Canada's premiers enter second day of meetings in Victoria
Canada's premiers are meeting again today in Victoria after a day of talks dominated by health care.
-
Bird crashing into wires caused power outage in downtown Victoria
BC Hydro says a bird strike was the cause of a recent power outage in downtown Victoria on Tuesday afternoon.
-
Comox Valley RCMP stop 7 impaired drivers in 4 hours
RCMP in the Mid-Island are reporting a busy day last week, with seven alleged impaired drivers being pulled over during a four-hour period.
Toronto
-
Ontario's top doctor to announce expansion of COVID-19 booster shots Wednesday
Ontario's Chief Medical Officer of Health is set to make an announcement Wednesday regarding the expansion of eligibility for fourth doses of COVID-19 vaccines.
-
OPP finds stolen Jeep in shipping container after second attempted driveway theft
A Jeep discovered by Ontario police in a shipping container has been traced back to its owner after the vehicle was stolen over the weekend from a driveway.
-
Woman set on fire on Toronto transit bus remembered as 'kind, joyful and friendly'
A 28-year-old woman who died earlier this month after being doused with a flammable substance and set on fire on a Toronto bus outside Kipling subway station is being remembered as “kind, joyful and friendly.”
Montreal
-
Quebec minister Nadine Girault leaves office, not running in fall election for health reasons
Minister of International Relations and Francophonie Nadine Girault announced that she is temporarily stepping down for health reasons and that she will not seek a second term next fall for the same reasons.
-
Ottawa fast-tracking travel visas for Montreal AIDS conference amid sharp criticism
The federal government says it is now prioritizing temporary travel visas for people seeking to attend the International AIDS Conference in Montreal at the end of July.
-
One year later, the Canadiens believe Logan Mailloux deserves a second chance
Logan Mailloux believes he has changed tremendously and is grateful to be participating in his first official activities with the Montreal Canadiens.
Ottawa
-
Police release video of east Ottawa shooting
Ottawa police have released a video of a man being shot in the east end last month in hopes of identifying the shooter.
-
Ontario's top doctor to announce expansion of COVID-19 booster shots Wednesday
Ontario's Chief Medical Officer of Health is set to make an announcement Wednesday regarding the expansion of eligibility for fourth doses of COVID-19 vaccines.
-
Province confirms 11 cases of Monkeypox in Ottawa
Public Health Ontario is confirming 11 cases of monkeypox in Ottawa.
Kitchener
-
-
Ontario's top doctor to announce expansion of COVID-19 booster shots Wednesday
Ontario's Chief Medical Officer of Health is set to make an announcement Wednesday regarding the expansion of eligibility for fourth doses of COVID-19 vaccines.
-
Up to 20 teens involved in Kitchener fight
Waterloo regional police are looking for up to 20 teens who were reportedly involved in a fight with weapons in Kitchener.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon under extreme heat warning
Environment Canada has issued an extreme heat warning for the western half of Saskatchewan, including Saskatoon.
-
Saskatoon could be entering new COVID-19 wave: researchers
New data suggests Saskatoon could be on the verge of a new wave of COVID-19.
-
At least 40 youth in Saskatoon are homeless, survey finds
A one-day survey in Saskatoon found that 550 people were homeless, including 40 under the age of 18.
Northern Ontario
-
Ontario's top doctor to announce expansion of COVID-19 booster shots Wednesday
Ontario's Chief Medical Officer of Health is set to make an announcement Wednesday regarding the expansion of eligibility for fourth doses of COVID-19 vaccines.
-
Sudbury has first case of monkeypox, health unit confirms
The City of Greater Sudbury has its first case of monkeypox after a local resident, who likely acquired the infection in the Toronto area, tested positive, Public Health Sudbury & Districts said in a news release Tuesday.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ex-boyfriend charged in connection with Elnaz Hajtamiri abduction in Wasaga Beach, Ont.
The former boyfriend of Elnaz Hajtamiri faces charges in connection with her alleged abduction six months ago in Wasaga Beach, Ont.
Winnipeg
-
Families call for licence review of Oakview Place, whistleblower protection in wake of abuse allegations
Two families whose loved ones are alleged victims of abuse at Extendicare Oakview Place in Winnipeg want the long-term care home’s licence reviewed and for more protections to be put in place for whistleblowers.
-
RCMP confirm identity of body found in Assiniboine River
Blue Hills RCMP has confirmed the identity of a body found in the Assiniboine River in Brandon.
-
Bystanders injured while trying to stop robbery: Winnipeg police
Two people in their 50s were hospitalized with significant injuries after they tried to stop a robbery on Balmoral Street Monday night.
Regina
-
'A very gentle soul': RPS facility dog Merlot nears retirement from career of victim support
It’s been seven heavy years for Merlot, a Regina Police Service (RPS) facility dog. The nine-year-old Black Labrador Retriever joined RPS in 2015. Her work focuses on helping her handler, Sgt. Tia Froh, during victim interviews, meetings and court testimony.
-
Sask. water conditions mostly improved entering summer months: Water Security Agency
The Water Security Agency (WSA) reported the majority of Sask. lakes and reservoirs are near normal levels after June rainfall improved water supplies.
-
CFL hands Riders' Garrett Marino 4 game suspension due to conduct against Ottawa Redblacks
The Canadian Football League (CFL) has suspended Roughriders’ defensive lineman Garrett Marino for four games due to his conduct during Friday’s game against the Ottawa Redblacks.