Body of missing boater recovered near Canmore, 1 still unaccounted for

Search and rescue crews have recovered one of two missing boaters who failed to make it back to shore after their vessel capsized in the Spray Lakes Reservoir near Canmore on Sunday.

Four people were in the boat when it capsized. One of them was able to get to shore safely, one drowned and two others were reported missing.

On Tuesday, RCMP confirmed one body had been recovered at around 3 p.m. the day before.

Canmore RCMP, Kananaskis Emergency Services, Alberta Conservation Officers and a cadaver dog are all continuing to search for the missing boater, who RCMP say is a male.

"Alberta RCMP sends their deepest condolences to all those affected by this tragedy," read a release.

The boat capsized at around 2 p.m. on Sunday and crews have since recovered the vessel.

Investigators have not said if the boaters were wearing life jackets, nor have they released their names.

Spray Lakes Reservoir, located in Spray Valley Provincial Park, is roughly 115 kilometres west of Calgary.