Body of missing Bow Valley man found in farmer’s field
Canmore RCMP said John “Ryan” Kennedy, 49, was reported missing on March 14. (Source: Canmore RCMP)
Published Thursday, May 17, 2018 1:18PM MDT
A man who was reported missing to police in Canmore in March has been found dead in a farmer’s field.
John ‘Ryan’ Kennedy, 49, was reported missing on March 14 and was last seen leaving the Calgary Remand Centre on March 8 around 9 p.m.
Airdrie RCMP were called to a rural area on Saturday for reports that a body had been found.
An autopsy was conducted on Wednesday and the body was officially identified as Kennedy.
Police say Kennedy was a longtime Bow Valley resident and that the investigation into his death continues.