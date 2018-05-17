A man who was reported missing to police in Canmore in March has been found dead in a farmer’s field.

John ‘Ryan’ Kennedy, 49, was reported missing on March 14 and was last seen leaving the Calgary Remand Centre on March 8 around 9 p.m.

Airdrie RCMP were called to a rural area on Saturday for reports that a body had been found.

An autopsy was conducted on Wednesday and the body was officially identified as Kennedy.



Police say Kennedy was a longtime Bow Valley resident and that the investigation into his death continues.