Search officials in Lethbridge have found the body of a 14-year-old boy who presumably drowned in the Oldman River last week.

Authorities say they were notified by two kayakers who found a body in the water just north of city limits that matched the description of the missing boy.

The youth went missing on July 6 after he slipped while trying to cross the river with his friend and his friend’s grandmother.

Crews have been searching the river and shoreline ever since.

The boy’s body will now be taken to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Calgary to confirm his identity and cause of death.

There is no evidence of foul play in the incident.

The Alexander Wilderness Park has been re-opened to the public after it had been closed for the duration of the search effort.