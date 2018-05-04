CTV News Calgary Latest Videos
Body pulled from Elbow River near Stanley Park
Emergency crews were called to the Elbow River after a body was spotted in the river on Friday, May 4, 2018.
Published Friday, May 4, 2018 8:43AM MDT
Last Updated Friday, May 4, 2018 10:54AM MDT
Police are investigating after a body was recovered from the river near Stanley Park in the city’s southwest on Friday morning.
Emergency crews were called to the area at about 8:00 a.m.
The gender of the deceased person is not yet known and police say the death is not considered to be suspicious.
More to come…