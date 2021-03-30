CALGARY -- The Calgary Police Service confirms the search for Cody Presnell has concluded with the discovery of a body in the Bow River earlier this month.

The body of the 29-year-old was located by paddleboarders in the water on March 21, downstream from Edworthy Park.

As of Tuesday morning, investigators have not received autopsy results but the death is not considered suspicious.

Presnell, who had ties to Invermere, B.C., was reported missing on March 4.