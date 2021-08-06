CALGARY -- A boil water advisory for the Bow Valley Trail was lifted for just about every community except the town of Canmore Thursday.

Neighbourhoods in the following communities have been cleared over the past few days, including Benchlands, Cougar Creek, Palliser Trail, Silvertip, Dead Man’s Flats, Harvie Heights, the Canmore Nordic Centre, Three Sisters Resort, Peaks of Grassi, Rundleview and Homesteads.

UPDATE: AHS has lifted the boil water order for Bow Valley Trail in #Canmore. For steps on how to flush your water system and maps detailing the area where the boil water order is lifted and where it is still in effect, visit: https://t.co/Qw8MahKCQq pic.twitter.com/4jE3IgliZH — EPCOR (@EPCOR) August 5, 2021

EPCOR recommends that people who have had their boil water advisory lifted to run their water for five minutes or until clear water appears.

Businesses that have been cleared for regular water service are advised to refer to Alberta Health Service guidance documents related to their industry for advice.

With testing continuing, some residents and businesses may experience occasional low water pressure or temporary water outages.

Communities still under the boil water advisory should not consume any water directly from the tap.

A number of water trucks are providing free, potable water in Canmore between 9 a.m. and 8 p.m. at the following locations: