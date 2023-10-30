Boil water advisory in place for Olds, Alta.

A power failure at the water treatment plant in Olds, Alta., is being blamed for a boil water advisory on Monday.

Officials say the issue has caused some discoloured water in some areas of the town, which is located approximately 96 kilometres north of Calgary.

In response, all residents are asked to boil the water from their taps for at least one minute before consuming it or using it to wash dishes or brush their teeth.

The conditions are expected to remain until the main supply line to Olds can be flushed and reservoirs restored.