CALGARY -- A boil water advisory has been put in place for the town of Crossfield

The advisory was issued at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday due to an "incident that was the result of some construction going on in town," said Christina Waldner, the communications and research officer for the town.

Residents are urged to bring water being used for drinking, making infant formula and juices, brushing teeth, washing raw vegetables and bringing water to a rolling boil for at least one minute before use.

According to the town, the advisory is a precautionary measure until the safety of the water can be assured.

"Samples have been rushed to the lab in Calgary and the water lines, fire hydrants, etc. are being flushed by the local fire department and town operations staff," Waldner said.

Alberta Health Services will lift the order once the town's water has been deemed safe.