Boil water order issued for Irricana, Alta.

A mechanical issue with the Town of Irricana's water system has resulted in a boil water advisory for the community.

Alberta Health Services (AHS) posted the order on Feb. 28 as a precaution because of a depressurization of the water distribution system that took place the previous day.

The health order says the issue may have allowed "potentially contaminated water" to enter the community's supply.

Residents are being instructed to boil their water for at least one minute before using it for any domestic purposes.

"(This includes) drinking, making infant formula and juices, brushing teeth, washing raw foods and making ice," the bulletin, posted on the town's website, reads.

Health officials will be monitoring Irricana's water distribution system and, once it has been repaired and restored, make sure that it has been cleared of any potential contamination.

After that point, the order states the water supply will be checked and tested twice, at least 24 hours apart.

AHS will have to approve water safety through those two bacteriological samples before the order is lifted.

Residents should expect to follow the boil water advisory until further notice.