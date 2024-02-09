Bomb threat in southern Alberta town deemed a 'hoax': RCMP

A bomb threat made in a town just outside of Medicine Hat, Alta., has been deemed a hoax by RCMP.

Police were made aware of a bomb threat made toward an address in Dunmore, Alta., on social media just before 9 p.m. on Thursday.

Officers responded to the scene and deemed the threat a hoax following investigation.

RCMP is continuing to investigate the source of the threat.

Dunmore is located approximately 300 kilometres southeast of Calgary.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Redcliff RCMP at 403-548-2288. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the P3 Tips app.