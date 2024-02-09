CALGARY
Calgary

    • Bomb threat in southern Alberta town deemed a 'hoax': RCMP

    A file photo of an RCMP cruiser. (Sean Amato/CTV News Edmonton) A file photo of an RCMP cruiser. (Sean Amato/CTV News Edmonton)
    Share

    A bomb threat made in a town just outside of Medicine Hat, Alta., has been deemed a hoax by RCMP.

    Police were made aware of a bomb threat made toward an address in Dunmore, Alta., on social media just before 9 p.m. on Thursday.

    Officers responded to the scene and deemed the threat a hoax following investigation.

    RCMP is continuing to investigate the source of the threat.

    Dunmore is located approximately 300 kilometres southeast of Calgary.

    Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Redcliff RCMP at 403-548-2288. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the P3 Tips app.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Atlantic

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News