The Canada Border Services Agency is anticipating a jump in traffic at Alberta’s border crossings over the holiday long weekend and is offering advice to keep in mind to make sure your getaway is smooth and safe.

Officials say that first and foremost, it’s important to know how long it will take to cross the border. Generally, it takes much longer to get checked through any of the points of entry during holiday periods. Further information can also be found by using the CBSA’s CanBorder app.

You should also make sure that you are prepared and have all the appropriate documents handy to cross the border, whether you are coming or leaving Canada. You will need to know your personal exemptions and it’s recommended that each passenger has a passport, as it is the only universally recognized travel document.

You will also need to declare all items that you purchased or received while outside of Canada so that CBSA officers can ensure they are allowed to be brought into the country.

While cannabis will become legal in Canada on October 17, the CBSA says that the drug cannot be taken across international borders.

You should also be aware of all contents inside your vehicle, including firearms and other restricted and prohibited goods.

If you are travelling with children, you should be aware that CBSA officers routinely watch for missing children so if you share custody with your partner and he or she is not with you, you will need to have a consent letter and contact information for the other parent so that officers can follow up and confirm details.

Finally, if you aren’t sure about anything, it’s best to be open and honest with the CBSA officer.

For more information about border crossing rules, you can consult the CBSA website.