The Calgary Fire Department has ended its boating advisory for the Bow River and the Elbow River after the rivers' flow levels returned to normal.

According to CFD officials, the river’s flow rate has returned below the 280 cubic metres per second level and no longer poses a significant risk to safe boaters.

People who elect to float down the Bow River are required to wear a life jacket and refrain from consuming alcohol or drugs. Failing to comply with the law can result in fines and a mandatory court appearance.

The Harvie Passage downstream from the Calgary Zoo remains closed to the public but is expected to open in the coming days following years of restoration.

Despite the lifting of the Elbow River's boating advisory, a contamination advisory remains in place along the waterway from Sandy Beach to 9 Avenue Southeast due to fecal coliforms and the public should avoid entering the water. The advisory has been in place since July 2016.

For information regarding safe boating practices visit City of Calgary Water Safety.