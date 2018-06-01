Four days after the Calgary Fire Department issued a high flow advisory for the Bow River in Calgary, the warning has been lifted.

According to CFD officials, the river’s flow rate as of Friday afternoon was less than 280 cubic metres per second, considerably less than the 298 cubic metres per second recorded on Monday.

Despite the lifting of the warning, water users are encouraged to exercise caution when navigating waterways.

The Harvie Passage, downstream from the Calgary Zoo, remains closed as the area poses an extreme risk. The province continues its effort to restore the passage.