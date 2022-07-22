Calgary police are on scene of a two-vehicle collision late Friday afternoon on Bow Trail and 45 Street SW.

The crash happened a little after 3 p.m.

EMS confirmed a woman was transported to Foothills hospital with serious injuries.

East and westbound Bow Trail have been shut down, while 45 Street in both directions at the intersection has been shut down.

Police are asking that motorists avoid the area, as they expect the street to remain closed for a number of hours.

This is a developing story…