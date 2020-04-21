CALGARY -- Bow Valley College says some of its practical nurse and health care aide students will soon be ready to respond to the front lines amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The college’s School of Health and Wellness is in the process of assessing the competency of students and confirming which students meet entry-level criteria and are eligible to graduate and enter the workforce.

Officials say they are also working with the College of Licensed Practical Nurses of Alberta to fast track students.

"In the months to come, Bow Valley College will ensure that students and faculty are not placed in unsafe situations, and that they comply with legislation and standards of practice for infection prevention and control, " said Nora MacLachlan, dean of the School of Health and Wellness.

The college estimates around 100 practical nurse graduates meet the requirements and say they’ve also facilitated health care aide students to graduate and become part of the workforce.

The news comes as the province announced funding to allow care home operators to bring on roughly 1,000 additional full time staff and 1,000 paid practicum students in the medical field to respond to outbreaks at care homes across Alberta.