Bowden, Alta. hotel fire under investigation

Fire officials are working to determine the cause of a fire that broke out at the abandoned Bowden Hotel early Saturday morning.

Olds RCMP say they were called, along with fire and other emergency crews, to the building at just after midnight on Jan. 1.

Flames had completely engulfed the building, but RCMP say fire crews were able to extinguish the blaze and prevent it from spreading to other businesses.

"The scene has been secured and RCMP will work closely with fire investigators to determine a possible cause," officials wrote in a release.

It's not believed anyone was inside the hotel at the time the fire broke out as the Bowden Hotel has been abandoned for some time.

In the meantime, RCMP are asking for anyone with information about the fire.

Please contact Olds RCMP at 403-556-3324 or your local police with any details.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the "P3 Tips" app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.