Police are investigating after an SUV crashed into the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Bowness on Tuesday night.

Emergency crews were called to the building in the 8100 block of Bowness Road N.W. at about 11:30 p.m. after an SUV crashed into the rear wall of the facility.

Speed is believed to be a factor in the crash.

There is no word yet on charges and police are investigating.