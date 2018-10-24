CTV News Calgary Latest Videos
Bowness building damaged after vehicle crashes into wall
Police are investigating after a vehicle crashed into the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses on Bowness Road on Tuesday, October 23, 2018.
Published Wednesday, October 24, 2018 10:38AM MDT
Police are investigating after an SUV crashed into the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Bowness on Tuesday night.
Emergency crews were called to the building in the 8100 block of Bowness Road N.W. at about 11:30 p.m. after an SUV crashed into the rear wall of the facility.
Speed is believed to be a factor in the crash.
There is no word yet on charges and police are investigating.