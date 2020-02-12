CALGARY -- The death of a woman found in distress on a street in Bowness is highlighting the ongoing and complex issue of domestic violence in the city.

Police allege Monday's death of 33-year-old Melissa Rae Blommaert was domestic in nature. Her partner, 35-year-old Ronald John Candaele, has been charged with second degree murder in connection with her death.

Blommaert was found on the street in the 8000 block of 34th Avenue N.W. early Monday morning and transported by ambulance in life-threatening condition to the Foothills Medical Centre, where she later died.

Investigators believe an argument broke out in a vehicle between the victim and accused, and that Blommaert was ran over after she got out.

An autopsy performed Tuesday revealed blunt force trauma as the cause of death.

The Calgary Domestic Violence Collective says the recent homicide acts a tragic reminder about the importance of recognizing the signs of domestic violence, to seek help early and have important conversations with a loved one who may be in danger.

The agency says one-in-three people will experience domestic violence in their lifetime and people will often reach out to their social support networks first.

They say if someone confides in you it’s important to empathize, listen and communicate that the violence is not their fault.

Leaving an abusive relationship can be the most dangerous time for a victim so it’s critical to seek support prior to exiting the relationship.

If someone is acting out of character or appears isolated or controlled, officials says it’s important to reach out and try and help them seek support.

If you are experiencing abuse or have questions about domestic violence you can always get in contact with police. You can also call 403-234-SAFE (7233) or visit Sagesse.