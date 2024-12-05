Bowness High School hoping to raise $150K to update aging theatre

Bowness High School is looking for some help to update its theatre.

The school has launched the “Save a Seat, Leave a Legacy” campaign to raise much-needed money to replace the original 1980s seating.

For decades, the theatre has been home to countless student productions, community events and school assemblies. The seats have significant wear and tear and need to be replaced.

The theatre is viewed as the heart of the school, and parents agree.

“Kids having this kind of access to this kind of facility in their school matters. This is where kids learn how to execute a vision, learn how to perform under pressure, all those sorts of skills that are so good later in life,” Jesse Peters, a Bowness High School parent, said.

The campaign hopes to raise $150,000 by June 2025.

Visit educationmatters.ca to learn more about how to donate.