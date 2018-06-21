Police rescued a 10-year-old boy from the Bow River on Thursday morning after he slipped out of his home overnight to go rafting.

Police say he entered the river near the Cushing Bridge at 17th Avenue S.E. and he was pulled to safety by officers.

His mother reported him missing, saying she last saw him at about 9:00 p.m. and that he had been asking earlier that day to go rafting on the river.

Police say the boy is in good health and he has been reunited with his mother.

