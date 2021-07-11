CALGARY -- A boy has been sent to the Alberta Children's Hospital after a vehicle struck him Saturday night.

EMS tells CTV News that paramedics were called to the scene on Taravista Drive N.E. at about 9:30 p.m. for reports of a pedestrian being hit by a vehicle.

When they arrived, they found a boy who was suffering from unspecified injuries.

He was taken to hospital in stable, non-life threatening condition.

Calgary police are investigating, but there are no further details on the incident so far.