Some Cochrane residents are angry at seeing apparently frozen at 124.9 cents per litre at nearly every gas station in town over the past few weeks.

As of Thursday afternoon, gas prices in Calgary were much cheaper with some stations posting prices of 107.9 cents per litre.

Even typically more expensive pumps in mountain communities like Banff and Canmore are going for at least two cents less per litre than Cochrane.

Locals feel it’s unfair said Wendy Thon who is calling for a boycott. She and others say they prefer to fill up in Calgary.

A petition has circulated, calling on the mayor to address the price at the pumps.

“I'm empathetic to the pinch we all feel when we fuel up," said Cochrane mayor Jeff Genug in a statement. "However, Cochrane gas stations, much like any private company, set their own prices. Hopefully we see a slight decrease at the pumps with today's repeal of the carbon tax,”

The carbon tax introduced by the former NDP government has been removed by the current UCP government effective Thursday. Experts from GasBuddy say the move could cause a break for Cochrane drivers as soon as this weekend.

Otherwise, Dan McTeague, senior analyst with GasBuddy, describes the retail market in Cochrane as far less competitive than places like Calgary, where stations have the options to set prices close to cost.

He also said if Cochrane locals chose to boycott, it will simply shift the revenue out of the town.