Boys, 5 and 10, missing in Calgary's southeast; police ask public for help

    Police need your help to find a five-year-old and a 10-year-old who went missing in Calgary's southeast on Tuesday.

    Evan, five, and Steve, 10, were last seen around 7:45 a.m. getting off a bus near Eighth Avenue and 52nd Street S.E.

    They had been reported missing earlier, around 6:30 a.m., from a residence in the 300 block of Copperfield Garden S.E.

    In a release on Tuesday afternoon, police said: "family and police are concerned for Evan and Steve's well-being."

    Police also noted foul play is not suspected.

    Evan has a medium build, brown eyes and dark, chin-length hair and was wearing green pants, a red T-shirt and a blue baseball cap.

    Steve has a medium build with brown eyes and dark, short hair and was wearing black pants and a red hoodie with a black logo.

    Anybody with information about the boys' whereabouts is asked to call police at 403-266-1234, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

