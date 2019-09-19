The Boys and Girls Clubs of Calgary has transformed lives by providing safe places where kids can develop confidence, gain skills, and experience success so they can reach their best potential in life. Now the organization is celebrating as it enters its ninth decade in Calgary.

To commemorate its 80th birthday, the club is unveiling its newly renovated Renfrew space in northeast Calgary in the historic Rutledge Hangar. The building is the organization’s largest and oldest structure.

The facility has been transformed into the Renfrew Hub, an inclusive centre bustling with remarkable programs and services for kids from preschool to adulthood so that every young person can grow up well and thrive.

It’s managed to create flexible, thoughtful spaces where every young person can feel safe and respected.

"Now programs covering the entire spectrum of childhood development will be delivered under one roof serving families from the area and beyond," said Boys and Girls Clubs of Calgary officials in a statement. "Unique to Calgary is a newly created Indigenous Circle Room which draws on the teachings and traditions shared with the organization by their Indigenous Elders’ Council."

Boys & Girls Clubs of Calgary, which had adopted a slogan of "We give children and youth the chance to dream big", is a charitable, community supported organization that serves over 4,500 vulnerable children and youth in Calgary each year.

For more information about the organization's programs, visit Boys and Girls Clubs of Calgary.