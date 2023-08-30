Bragg Creek search for human remains sees radar and K9 unit used

Calgary police say they've used police dogs and ground-penetrating radar to help them search a piece of rural property in Bragg Creek, Alta., as part of a historic missing persons case.

Police officers have been searching the land along Highway 762, south of Township Road 221A, for the past few days looking for possible human remains.

Though investigators haven't said which case the search is in connection with, they say it’s several decades old.

Speaking at a Wednesday news conference, Staff Sgt. Sean Gregson of the Calgary Police Service's major crimes section said no discoveries have been made so far.

"This is a situation where we have information that's come to us that we believe is reliable, and we know there are families out there that are seeking answers, and we have a duty to help bring closure to the families," he said.

"In this case, we're looking at all the avenues we have. We believe the information is credible, so we're going to do what we can."

Police said on Tuesday the current property owners are co-operating with the investigation and have "no connection" to the case.

On Wednesday, Gregson said police don't believe previous property owners were connected to the case either.

"We don't think any of the previous landowners are involved. We think this was probably a location of convenience more than anything."

The Calgary Police Service conducts a search of a rural property located along Highway 762, south of Township Road 221A in Bragg Creek, in relation to a historical missing persons investigation.He said the search is connected to a single missing person, not multiple, and that it was a Calgary file.

The search is expected to wrap up sometime on Wednesday or Thursday.

"But we never know," Gregson said. "If something is located or changes… we're at the whim of our search as it goes right now."

The Calgary Police Service conducts a search of a rural property located along Highway 762, south of Township Road 221A in Bragg Creek, in relation to a historical missing persons investigation.Anyone with information that might be helpful to police is asked to call the Calgary Police Service non-emergency line at 403-266-1234. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

"A lot of times, people have information out there, and they may think that we have it, or they're reluctant to provide it," Gregson said. "If we have reliable information and we can follow it up, and corroborate that information, we're going to pursue it."