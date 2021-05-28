CALGARY -- Aspiring sailors in Calgary have a new place to learn the ropes with the completion of a new, 2,400 square-foot classroom building at the Glenmore Sailing School.

The building features instruction space, changerooms, accessible washrooms and storage space for sailing equipment.

The original building in South Glenmore Park was built in 1966.

When that space was no longer large enough, a modular trailer was added in 1981 and decommissioned in 2017.

"Glenmore Sailing School has been an important part of Calgary recreation's high-quality, accessible and affordable sport and recreation mix available to citizens over the past 50 years," said Mayor Naheed Nenshi.

"This investment into the sailing school ensures it will continue to offer excellent training and programming for years to come."

The $1.67 million project was approved in 2019.

Of that, the province contributed $1.12 million through the Municipal Sustainability Initiative (MSI) and the city contributed $550,000 through its Community Investment Reserve (CIR).

"The Glenmore Sailing School is an excellent place for families to learn valuable skills about water safety while learning how to sail," said Municipal Affairs Minister Ric McIver.

"By providing municipalities with an average of $722 million in Municipal Sustainability Initiative funding per year over the next three years, Alberta's government is proud to support local infrastructure that improves Albertans' quality of life while spurring our economy now. We're especially proud to provide $1.12 million to support lifelong opportunities for learning and family recreation at the Glenmore Sailing School."

The 2021 season launches June 14 and canoes, kayaks and sailboats are available for rent. Programming will be available based on provincial health restrictions.

"The Glenmore Sailing School is an exceptional program requiring no mill rate subsidy to operate," said Ward 11 Councillor Jeromy Farkas. "It represents more than 65 per cent of all sailing activity in Alberta. Calgarians can be proud to see this investment to allow the facility to be accessible year round, for all ages and all stages."

More information can be found online. calgary.ca/RecreationProjects