CALGARY -- More than 40 people braved cold waters and howling winds at Henderson Lake Park in Lethbridge on Saturday to support Special Olympics athletes.

The Law Enforcement Torch Run is looking to raise $250,000 in 2020 across five cities.

Polar Plunges were also scheduled to happen Edmonton, Calgary, Red Deer and Medicine Hat.

This is the first year athletes took part in the plunge and those who’ve been involved with the event say getting to interact with them was the best part of the day.

"I've met several athletes through all the different Law Enforcement Torch Run events we do: our polar plunge, our provincial rides, "Cops, Pops and Pizza," said event lead and Taber constable Mathieu Champagne.

"It's all about interacting with athletes and seeing the joy on their faces, going to their Special Olympics events and supporting them in sport."

Across the five cities last year, polar plunges raise more than $450,000.

Calgary will host its own Polar Plunge on Saturday, Feb. 22.