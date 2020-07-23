Advertisement
Break-and-enter suspect arrested outside Chinook Centre, shotgun seized from SUV
A loaded Mossberg 12-gauge shotgun was seized during the arrest of Jesse Kaelin Stongeagle, the suspect in several break-and-enters, outside Chinook Centre (CPS)
CALGARY -- One man has been charged in connection with 23 residential break-and-enters targeting vehicles and a loaded shotgun was seized during his arrest near a southwest shopping centre.
The Calgary Police Service's centralized break and enter team, with help from the auto theft team, launched an investigation into residential break and enters where thieves made off with high-end cars.
"In many cases, offenders are committing break and enters with the sole purpose of stealing a vehicle," said Acting Sgt. Paul Hussey of the centralized break and enter team.
Hussey adds that these types of crimes are often linked to gun-related offences and drug trafficking.
On Tuesday, July 14, CPS tracked a stolen Hyundai Santa Fe driving throughout Calgary.
Calgarian Jesse Kaelin Strongeagle, 25, was arrested by members of the K-9 unit without incident outside of a parkade at Chinook Centre. According to police, Strongeagle had attempted to enter the closed mall.
A search of Strongeagle and the stolen vehicle resulted in the seizure of:
- A loaded Mossberg 12-gauge shotgun
- Ammunition
- Credit cards
- Bear Spray
- A boat motor
Strongeagle is charged with 40 offences including:
- Dangerous driving
- Possession of a dangerous weapon
- Carrying a concealed weapon
- Possession of a firearm obtained by crime
- Breach of firearms prohibition
- Breach of probation
- Breach of a court orderPossession of stolen property
Strongeagle's next court appearance is schedule for July 29.