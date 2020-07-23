CALGARY -- One man has been charged in connection with 23 residential break-and-enters targeting vehicles and a loaded shotgun was seized during his arrest near a southwest shopping centre.

The Calgary Police Service's ‪centralized break and enter team, with help from the auto theft team, launched an investigation into residential break and enters where thieves made off with high-end cars.

"In many cases, offenders are committing break and enters with the sole purpose of stealing a vehicle," said Acting Sgt. Paul Hussey of the centralized break and enter team.

Hussey adds that these types of crimes are often linked to gun-related offences and drug trafficking.

‪On Tuesday, July 14, CPS tracked a stolen Hyundai Santa Fe driving throughout Calgary.

Calgarian Jesse Kaelin Strongeagle, 25, was arrested by members of the K-9 unit without incident outside of a parkade at Chinook Centre. According to police, Strongeagle had attempted to enter the closed mall.

‪A search of Strongeagle and the stolen vehicle resulted in the seizure of:

A loaded Mossberg 12-gauge shotgun

Ammunition

Credit cards

Bear Spray

A boat motor

‪Strongeagle is charged with 40 offences including:

Dangerous driving

Possession of a dangerous weapon

Carrying a concealed weapon

Possession of a firearm obtained by crime

Breach of firearms prohibition

Breach of probation

Breach of a court orderPossession of stolen property



Strongeagle's next court appearance is schedule for July 29.