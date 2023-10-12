Break-and-enter suspect's departure interrupted by arrival of Three Hills RCMP

A Sylvan Lake man has been charged after he was caught breaking into a home by three RCMP officers.

On Sunday, at around 4:15 p.m., Three Hills RCMP responded to a report of a break-and-enter in progress, while the home owner was home, hiding inside.

Police arrived at the same time the suspect was spotted fleeing in a vehicle.

Officers were able to locate the suspect after he lit a fire in a field to try and get away from the police.

The vehicle was confirmed to be stolen, and officers recovered break-and-enter tools as well as stolen property inside the vehicle.

Joseph Vincent, 30, of Sylvan Lake, has been charged with:

Arson – Damage to property;

Break and enter, residence;

Possession of break-in instruments;

Possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000; and

Provincial trespass

Following a bail hearing, Vincent was remanded into custody. He's scheduled to appear in court in Drumheller on Friday, Oct. 13.

Three Hills RCMP Sgt. Jamie Day said that camera footage from victims played an important role in the investigation.