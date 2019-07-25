A 34-year-old Calgary man faces 15 charges following a police investigation into recent break-ins of homes in Marlborough Park, including two that occurred while the residents were asleep.

According to police, three homes in the neighbourhood (two on Manora Place N.E. and one on Manora Hill N.E.) were targeted between Friday, July 12 and Thursday. July 18.

In all of the break-and-enters, a suspect gained access by cutting through the screen of an open window or opening an unlocked window. A number of items were stolen during the break-ins including credit cards that were immediately used to make purchases at nearby convenience stores.

The investigation into the break-ins led police to identify a lone suspect and, on Tuesday, July 24, a search warrant was executed at a home on the same road where two of the burglaries had occurred.

CPS officials says the suspect was arrested while in the process of selling a tablet that had been stolen during one of the break-ins.

In connection with the investigation, Calgarian Jason Adam Foster, 34, has been charged with:

Break-and-enter (three counts)

Using a stolen credit card (11 counts)

Trafficking stolen property

Foster was scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.